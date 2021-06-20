Kepos Capital LP Sells 49,700 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of SNRHU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

