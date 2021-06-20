Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.56.

TSE KEY opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

