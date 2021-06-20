Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 5,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.