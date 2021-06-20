Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $17.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 6,228,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

