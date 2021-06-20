Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

