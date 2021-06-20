Knott David M Buys New Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

