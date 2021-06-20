Knott David M Makes New Investment in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Knott David M acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PSTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 556,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,353. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $545.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,520 shares of company stock worth $1,695,928 in the last ninety days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

