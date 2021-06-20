Knott David M Takes $1.76 Million Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRPMU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $600,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

BRPMU traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.