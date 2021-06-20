Knott David M Takes $5.02 Million Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000. Glass Houses Acquisition comprises approximately 2.1% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Shares of GLHAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 2,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,174. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

