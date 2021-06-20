Knott David M Trims Stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Knott David M trimmed its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knott David M owned about 0.81% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 248,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

