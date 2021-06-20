Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

