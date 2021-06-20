Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 5.3%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 37,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,764,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a PE ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 1,794.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.