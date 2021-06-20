Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

