Korea Investment CORP Purchases 244,400 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

