Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

