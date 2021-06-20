Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

