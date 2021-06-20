Korea Investment CORP Sells 219,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 219,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,572 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.37 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.