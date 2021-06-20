Korea Investment CORP Sells 43,700 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,496 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,956,997. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.12 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.