Korea Investment CORP Sells 82,400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.87.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

