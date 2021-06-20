Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,235.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

