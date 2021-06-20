KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $92,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

