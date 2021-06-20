Kuai Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $24.10 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00728158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00083301 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.