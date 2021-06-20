KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.21 or 0.00734678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00083188 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

