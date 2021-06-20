KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Capital

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.60. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.
