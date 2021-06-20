L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,995,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

