L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

