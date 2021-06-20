Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $612.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

