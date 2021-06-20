Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

