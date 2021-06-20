Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 338,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $79.58.

