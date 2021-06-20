LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 243,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $61.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 100.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

