Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $130.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

