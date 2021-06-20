Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 5,789,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,771.4 days.

FINMF opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

