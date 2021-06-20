Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.78. 7,822,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.