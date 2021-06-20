Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares during the quarter. eXp World accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of eXp World worth $27,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $19,223,750. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,245. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

