Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $27.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $612.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

