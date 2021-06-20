Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

