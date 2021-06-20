Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $445,758.13 and $25,957.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00137526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00177145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,677.20 or 0.99755338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.81 or 0.00853817 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

