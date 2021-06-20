Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

