LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 272,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $240,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

