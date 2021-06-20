Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,506.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,117.02 or 0.06135062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.01546296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00433444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00142402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00760181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00434295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00364509 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

