Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $54.05 million and $6.37 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars.

