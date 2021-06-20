Loop Capital Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $22.00

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

