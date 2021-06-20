Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00133186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00177615 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,450.30 or 0.99682972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00856381 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,770,773 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

