Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) traded down 3.4% on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lumber Liquidators traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.34. 1,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 510,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

