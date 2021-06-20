M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

