M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 9,846 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.88 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

