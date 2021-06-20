M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 200,566 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,746,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

