M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $210,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

