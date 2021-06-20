M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

