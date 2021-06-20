MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.93 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.39 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

